Which teams have the highest number of spectators in the Champions League in the 2026/27 season? Ahead of the new edition of the competition, Calcio e Finanza will follow matchday by matchday the trend in stadium attendance across Europe, comparing both the average number of spectators and the stadium occupancy rate, in order to provide a complete picture of the following enjoyed by the continent’s premier club competition. An analysis that replicates the one already carried out for the Serie A championship. The study takes into account the home matches played by each team in the 2026/27 Champions League. As far as attendance is concerned, the figures used are those reported in the official UEFA reports for each match, while to calculate the occupancy rate Calcio e Finanza used the official UEFA stadium capacities for the competition, data to which this publication has had access. This latter element is particularly important, considering that the capacity available for a Champions League match may not perfectly coincide with that used in domestic competitions, also due to the different organisational requirements imposed by UEFA. And because average attendance is inevitably affected by the size of the stadiums available to each club.

Champions League attendance 2026 2027 – The attendance ranking After the first matchday of the league phase, the ranking currently includes only the 18 teams that have already played a match at their own stadium. To have a truly representative ranking, it will therefore be necessary to wait until all teams have played at least one home match and, above all, until the sample grows as the rounds progress. At this very early stage, Borussia Dortmund leads the attendance ranking, thanks to the 77,500 spectators present for their first home match. Behind them are Bayern Munich, with 75,000 spectators, Real Madrid with 74,858 and Manchester United with 73,685. Liverpool are further back, completing the top five with 59,870 spectators. Overall, the first 18 home matches considered attracted 846,316 spectators, for an average of 47,018 attendees per match. These are already significant figures, but the schedule can have a major impact on them: the opponent, the day of the week, the stage of the competition and the sporting importance of the individual match can all have a significant effect on attendance. This is even more true for the four Italian teams: Inter, Napoli, Roma and Como. After the first round, only Napoli and Como have already played a home match and therefore appear in the ranking. Napoli attracted 44,083 spectators, placing tenth in the standings, while Como recorded 10,198 at the Sinigaglia. The Lariani are currently at the bottom of the ranking, but their average attendance figure is affected by the stadium’s capacity of just over 10,000 seats. Inter and Roma, meanwhile, made their debuts away from home and will enter the ranking only after their first home match. For this very reason, in the opening matchdays the position occupied by each club should be interpreted with caution: with only one home match played, the average necessarily coincides with the attendance recorded for that single fixture.

Pos. Team Total attendance Matches Average Latest match attendance 1 Borussia Dortmund 77.500 1 77.500 77.500 2 Bayern München 75.000 1 75.000 75.000 3 Real Madrid 74.858 1 74.858 74.858 4 Manchester United 73.685 1 73.685 73.685 5 Liverpool 59.870 1 59.870 59.870 6 Stuttgart 57.500 1 57.500 57.500 7 Porto 49.106 1 49.106 49.106 8 Paris Saint-Germain 47.511 1 47.511 47.511 9 Barcelona 45.838 1 45.838 45.838 10 Napoli 44.083 1 44.083 44.083 11 Sporting CP 44.054 1 44.054 44.054 12 Fenerbahçe 40.577 1 40.577 40.577 13 Lille 38.587 1 38.587 38.587 14 PSV Eindhoven 34.900 1 34.900 34.900 15 AEK Athens 30.221 1 30.221 30.221 16 Club Brugge 24.286 1 24.286 24.286 17 Slavia Praha 18.542 1 18.542 18.542 18 Como 10.198 1 10.198 10.198 TOTAL 846.316 18 47.018

Champions League attendance 2026 2027 – The occupancy rate The absolute attendance figure, however, tells only part of the story. Differences in stadium size make the occupancy rate particularly interesting as well, calculated by comparing the number of spectators recorded at each match with the UEFA capacity of the stadium. From this point of view, after the first matchday Paris Saint-Germain leads the ranking with a 100% occupancy rate. They are followed by Bayern Munich at 99.97%, PSV Eindhoven at 99.71%, Manchester United at 99.23% and Porto at 98.15%. Among the Italian teams that have already played at home, Como recorded a particularly high figure, with 93.78% of available seats occupied, while Napoli stands at 80.90%. Overall, considering all matches played so far, the average stadium occupancy rate is 91.82%. This ranking too, however, is set to become more meaningful as the competition progresses. A single particularly prestigious match can immediately bring a club close to 100%, while a less attractive fixture can have a significant impact on the average when the number of matches played is still limited.

Team Average Occupancy rate Paris Saint-Germain 47.511 100,00% Bayern München 75.000 99,97% PSV Eindhoven 34.900 99,71% Manchester United 73.685 99,23% Porto 49.106 98,15% Liverpool 59.870 97,93% AEK Athens 30.221 97,17% Real Madrid 74.858 96,59% Stuttgart 57.500 95,74% Slavia Praha 18.542 95,72% Borussia Dortmund 77.500 95,25% Como 10.198 93,78% Club Brugge 24.286 85,85% Fenerbahçe 40.577 84,69% Sporting CP 44.054 83,58% Napoli 44.083 80,90% Lille 38.587 77,23% Barcelona 45.838 71,35% TOTAL 47.018 91,82%