FA Cup, in campo le big: i match dei 32esimi su DAZN e Discovery+ 

Il prossimo turno vedrà scendere in campo le big di Premier League: ecco come seguire gli incontri in diretta tv e in streaming.

Di
Redazione
Media
Onefootball
brackley-town-v-notts-county-emirates-fa-cup-first-round (1)
(Foto: James Sutton/Getty Images)

Warner Bros. Discovery e DAZN trasmettono in Italia la Emirates FA Cup, la più antica competizione di calcio al mondo e principale coppa nazionale inglese. L’accordo raggiunto nei mesi scorsi prevede la trasmissione degli incontri del torneo in co-esclusiva fino alla stagione 2027/28. 

Da venerdì 9 a lunedì 12 gennaio, discovery+ e DAZN trasmetteranno in diretta integrale il terzo turno della Emirates FA Cup 2025/26: 32 match, di cui i top match con il commento italiano e le squadre entranti di Premier League. 

Da Wrexham-Nottingham Forest a Liverpool-Barnsley, i campioni in carica del Crystal Palace debuttano sul campo del Macclesfield, mentre l’Arsenal capolista in Premier e Champions League è attesa domenica 11 gennaio a Portsmouth. La sera prima, sabato 10 gennaio alle 21:00, Liam Rosenior esordisce a Charlton sulla panchina del Chelsea. 

FA Cup dove vederla – Il programma dei 32esimi di finale

Di seguito, il programma completo dei 32esimi di finale della manifestazione: 

VENERDÌ 9 GENNAIO 

  • ore 20:30 Port Vale-Fleetwood Town 
  • ore 20:30 Preston North End-Wigan Athletic 
  • ore 20:30 Wrexham AFC-Nottingham Forest 
  • ore 20:30 Milton Keynes Dons-Oxford United 

SABATO 10 GENNAIO 

  • ore 13:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers-Shrewsbury Town 
  • ore 13:15 Everton-Sunderland AFC 
  • ore 13:15 Cheltenham Town-Leicester City 
  • ore 13:15 Macclesfield-Crystal Palace 
  • ore 16:00 Doncaster Rovers-Southampton 
  • ore 16:00 Ipswich Town-Blackpool 
  • ore 16:00 Manchester City-Exeter City ore 16:0
  • 0 Sheffield Wednesday-Brentford 
  • ore 16:00 Fulham-Middlesbrough 
  • ore 16:00 Burnley-Millwall 
  • ore 16:00 Salford City-Swindon Town 
  • ore 16:00 Boreham Wood-Burton Albion 
  • ore 16:00 Newcastle United-AFC Bournemouth 
  • ore 16:00 Stoke City-Coventry City 
  • ore 18:45 Tottenham Hotspur-Aston Villa 
  • ore 18:45 Grimsby Town-Weston Super Mare 
  • ore 18:45 Cambridge United-Birmingham City 
  • ore 18:45 Bristol City-Watford 
  • ore 21:00 Charlton Athletic-Chelsea 

DOMENICA 11 GENNAIO 

  • ore 13:00 Derby County-Leeds United Afc 
  • ore 15:00 Portsmouth-Arsenal 
  • ore 15:30 West Ham United-Queens Park Rangers 
  • ore 15:30 Norwich City-Walsall 
  • ore 15:30 Swansea City-West Bromwich Albion 
  • ore 15:30 Hull City-Blackburn Rovers 
  • ore 15:30 Sheffield United-Mansfield Town 
  • ore 17:30 Manchester United-Brighton & Hove Albion 

LUNEDÌ 12 GENNAIO 

  • ore 20:45 Liverpool-Barnsley 

  

Tutta la Serie A Enilive, ogni weekend fino al 2029. Solo su DAZN. A partire da 34,99€ al mese. Clicca qui.