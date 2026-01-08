Warner Bros. Discovery e DAZN trasmettono in Italia la Emirates FA Cup, la più antica competizione di calcio al mondo e principale coppa nazionale inglese. L’accordo raggiunto nei mesi scorsi prevede la trasmissione degli incontri del torneo in co-esclusiva fino alla stagione 2027/28.
Da venerdì 9 a lunedì 12 gennaio, discovery+ e DAZN trasmetteranno in diretta integrale il terzo turno della Emirates FA Cup 2025/26: 32 match, di cui i top match con il commento italiano e le squadre entranti di Premier League.
Da Wrexham-Nottingham Forest a Liverpool-Barnsley, i campioni in carica del Crystal Palace debuttano sul campo del Macclesfield, mentre l’Arsenal capolista in Premier e Champions League è attesa domenica 11 gennaio a Portsmouth. La sera prima, sabato 10 gennaio alle 21:00, Liam Rosenior esordisce a Charlton sulla panchina del Chelsea.
FA Cup dove vederla – Il programma dei 32esimi di finale
Di seguito, il programma completo dei 32esimi di finale della manifestazione:
VENERDÌ 9 GENNAIO
- ore 20:30 Port Vale-Fleetwood Town
- ore 20:30 Preston North End-Wigan Athletic
- ore 20:30 Wrexham AFC-Nottingham Forest
- ore 20:30 Milton Keynes Dons-Oxford United
SABATO 10 GENNAIO
- ore 13:15 Wolverhampton Wanderers-Shrewsbury Town
- ore 13:15 Everton-Sunderland AFC
- ore 13:15 Cheltenham Town-Leicester City
- ore 13:15 Macclesfield-Crystal Palace
- ore 16:00 Doncaster Rovers-Southampton
- ore 16:00 Ipswich Town-Blackpool
- ore 16:00 Manchester City-Exeter City ore 16:0
- 0 Sheffield Wednesday-Brentford
- ore 16:00 Fulham-Middlesbrough
- ore 16:00 Burnley-Millwall
- ore 16:00 Salford City-Swindon Town
- ore 16:00 Boreham Wood-Burton Albion
- ore 16:00 Newcastle United-AFC Bournemouth
- ore 16:00 Stoke City-Coventry City
- ore 18:45 Tottenham Hotspur-Aston Villa
- ore 18:45 Grimsby Town-Weston Super Mare
- ore 18:45 Cambridge United-Birmingham City
- ore 18:45 Bristol City-Watford
- ore 21:00 Charlton Athletic-Chelsea
DOMENICA 11 GENNAIO
- ore 13:00 Derby County-Leeds United Afc
- ore 15:00 Portsmouth-Arsenal
- ore 15:30 West Ham United-Queens Park Rangers
- ore 15:30 Norwich City-Walsall
- ore 15:30 Swansea City-West Bromwich Albion
- ore 15:30 Hull City-Blackburn Rovers
- ore 15:30 Sheffield United-Mansfield Town
- ore 17:30 Manchester United-Brighton & Hove Albion
LUNEDÌ 12 GENNAIO
- ore 20:45 Liverpool-Barnsley