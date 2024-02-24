New stadium, sale rumors, Serie A management and Inter's relationship: the Cardinale's truth

“I have 25 years of experience in sports investments, both in creating companies in partnership with the world’s top rights holders and investing in teams and leagues. I have always believed in an investment approach that must be driven by cash generation and not just turnover, and that should be guided as much as possible by non-emotional considerations. However, I must say that the only case where I occasionally deviate from this aseptic approach is with AC Milan, where the passion of the fans and the importance of the team for everyone is something I had never experienced before in sports”.

Gerald “Gerry” Cardinale, the 56-year-old New York financier who has owned the Rossoneri since 2022, is sitting in the foyer of one of Milan’s most elegant hotels when he agrees to meet Calcio e Finanza to discuss his comprehensive strategy for the club: ranging from the new stadium to sale rumors, from the growth opportunities of a brand he still considers undervalued to the necessary relations with Inter, ending with Serie A management, which he believes can be greatly improved. He also touches upon the hypothetical Super League and a potential listing of Milan on the stock exchange with a dual listing on Piazza Affari and New York.

THE REASONS BEHIND THE AC MILAN INVESTMENT

His commitment to the Rossoneri, as mentioned, is part of investments in companies ranging from YES Network, Artists Equity, Skydance Media, and The Springhill Company in the media and entertainment sector, to more specifically in the sports field, Fenway Sports Group (the holding company that owns Liverpool FC, Boston Red Sox, and Pittsburgh Penguins), the UFL spring football league in America, the Rajasthan Royals in Indian cricket, and Alpine in Formula 1. While it is true that AC Milan is a virtually debt-free club (the only debts are operational, related to the transfer market or advance credit operations), it is also not hidden that ACM Bidco B.V., the company through which Cardinale holds 99.9% of the club, has a 550 million euros vendor loan with Elliott, the US fund from which Cardinale acquired the club.

A matter that has sparked many rumors about possible difficulties and, according to the New York businessman, these rumors are senseless. “I worked at Goldman Sachs for 20 years – he says – I smile if someone considers me so naive as to take on a debt to be repaid in just 18 months.” At the same time, he denies a possible sale of the club, a rumor that often circulates when Cardinale is in the Middle East. “I am at AC Milan to stay for a long time, and if it depends on me, I would stay here forever. What is true, however, is that we must take into account the movements of the global economy, and there is no doubt that there is a lot of liquidity in the Middle East and a willingness to invest in sports.” He explains that RedBird has many interests in the Middle East, where the fund also has offices, and his visits to that region are often related to important partnerships for Milan (Emirates is the shirt sponsor, and Casa Milan has an office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, shared with RedBird).

However, he does not hide one thing: “At the moment, there is a lot of capital in the Middle East interested in investing in sports, and we are open to collaborating with potential partners who could join us both as sponsors and as partners in building the new stadium or as minority shareholders as true value-added partners, but as I said, I will not give up control.”

The founder of RedBird’s theory is prevalent in many international economic circles, based on the fact that, given the push for decarbonization in Western countries, Gulf nations will necessarily have to diversify their revenues outside the oil sector, and sports is one of the most suitable in this context.

Furthermore, the businessman explains that selling Milan at this time would be a bad deal since European football, apart from England, is considered in many international circles to be highly undervalued, especially Serie A. In fact, the acquisition of Chelsea FC in 2022 took place for about 5 billion euros (almost 3 billion club valuation and an additional 2 billion expected in investments), just under 10 times the club’s revenues, while AC Milan, in those months, changed hands for 1,2 billion euros, equivalent to a multiple of 3.

In this context, Cardinale thinks that Milan is among the top five football brands in Europe known worldwide, and for this reason, it is still an undervalued asset in the international business world.

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE STADIUM AND THE SERIE A VALUE

And it is precisely on this view that Cardinale believes crucial for AC Milan, as for any Serie A club, success in two main pillars:

A new stadium

Improved management of Serie A to increase the value of the entire product

Regarding the new home of the club, Cardinale is satisfied with the progress made for a new stadium in San Donato, and something concrete has already happened, such as the purchase of the San Francesco area for just under 20 million euros. The new facility will be the key to the club’s cash generation, which, as mentioned, is the guiding principle of Cardinale’s modus operandi.

Specifically, in the 2022/23 season, the budget closed with a profit (6,1 million euros) for the first time in 17 years, but current management generated 78 million in cash. This year, cash generation will be lower due to the exit from the Champions League, but Milan aims to stabilize between 50 and 100 million in annual positive cash flow. A figure to be reinvested in the squad, increasing the wage bill in a reasoned manner to make the team more competitive. It is no coincidence that Cardinale points out how the sale of Tonali to Newcastle for about 70 million has been entirely reinvested in the purchase of six players who will form the basis of the team for the coming seasons.

On this path, the plan is to increase the sporting value of the squad, a little each year for the next five years, then the stadium should come. And it is precisely with the new facility that, according to Cardinale’s plans, the club could make the leap from 100 to 250 million in annual cash to be reinvested in the market. A spending power that would permanently bring the Rossoneri back to the elite of European and world football.

The businessman explains that he has extensive experience in building new stadiums, having created a dedicated company in America and collaborated with facilities such as the Dallas Cowboys in Texas and the Yankee Stadium in New York. And he emphasizes that it is no coincidence that the legendary New York baseball team is a minority investor in AC Milan and a primary partner of AC Milan in the USA.

The entrepreneur does not even hide the news that emerged this week of a call to Zhang. The businessman explains that he has indeed held talks and discussions with his Inter counterpart to understand if there is convergence on the new stadium. “I am totally ready to build Milan’s stadium alone, but I am open to considering other options, without excluding a potential collaboration with Inter,” believing that the progress of Inter, Milan, and Juventus, the leading group in Italian football, each driven by strong and stable ownership, responds to the interest of the entire national football movement.

THE GOAL OF A MORE COMPETITIVE SERIE A

And it is precisely here that the second pillar of the American businessman’s strategy comes into play: that linked to better management of Serie A.

Also on this front, Cardinale says he wants to make his experience, contacts, and deep ties with the American business world available not only to Milan but to the entire Serie A. “I believe I can make Milan the number one club and at the same time help Serie A return to competitiveness. Also because in the current conditions, the only way to consistently push a club to the highest levels is also to belong to a stronger league as a system.” Consider, for example, that there is a 5 to 1 difference in television rights revenues between the Premier League and Serie A. “And the way to narrow this gap is for our league to regain the competitiveness of its golden years in European terms, with the fundamental contribution of the work of us owners.”

Cardinale also admits to having initially been seen as an outsider in Italian football. “I don’t understand why in Italy, as soon as someone proposes new things, they say: Well, it has always been done this way! I would understand if things were going well, and instead, we have a big gap to fill.” Now, however, things are going better”. With Luigi De Siervo (CEO of Serie A, ed.) “we have now understood each other, he has understood that I can help internationally: just think that with ESPN, Amazon, Fox, and all the major US media companies, I have been doing successful business for years. My experience and my relationships with these networks can be a resource that can be of great help to Serie A.”

THE SUPER LEAGUE AND RELATIONS WITH UEFA AND ECA

In this perspective, Cardinale returns to talk about the Super League hypothesis. “I believe we should operate within UEFA and ECA (the European Club Association, ed.), which better serve the interests of football in Europe. The Super League, whatever its current form, is not something we consider right for Milan, Serie A, or European football,” he explains.

However, he continues, it is also important to recognize that there are many things to improve. What we see currently in global sports is an ever-increasing growth of the gap between the smaller and larger entities within individual countries, states, and leagues; it is also happening in the United States. It is something that everyone in the world of sport must pay attention to globally. Because sports have value only if the competition is credible.

Finally, when asked if a listing of AC Milan can be considered, Cardinale explains that at the moment it is not imaginable, but, theoretically, as a finance man, if he were ever to think of a listing for AC Milan, he would see a dual listing in Milan and on the world’s most liquid market, New York, just as Sergio Marchionne did with Ferrari, another top brand in Made in Italy. “I met him only once, and he made a remarkable impression on me.”