Which teams have the highest number of spectators in the Champions League in the 2026/27 season? Ahead of the new edition of the competition, Calcio e Finanza has decided to track attendance figures at stadiums across Europe on a matchday-by-matchday basis, comparing both average attendance and stadium occupancy rates, in order to provide a comprehensive overview of the popularity of Europe’s premier club competition. An analysis that follows the same approach already adopted for Italy’s Serie A.

The study takes into account the home matches played by each team in the 2026/27 Champions League. As regards attendance, the figures used are those published in the official UEFA match reports, while to calculate stadium occupancy rates, Calcio e Finanza has relied on the official UEFA stadium capacities for the competition, data to which this publication has been granted access.

This latter element is particularly important, considering that the capacity available for a Champions League match may not exactly match that used in domestic competitions, partly due to the different organisational requirements imposed by UEFA. Moreover, average attendance is inevitably influenced by the size of each club’s stadium. But which teams attract the largest crowds? And where do the Italian clubs rank?