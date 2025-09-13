Juventus Inter in streaming gratis? Segui il match in diretta

La Serie A prosegue con un altro match della sua terza giornata: Juventus-Inter, in programma sabato 13 settembre alle ore 18.00 all’Allianz Stadium.

Juventus Inter in streaming gratis – Dove vederla in tv e streaming

La sfida sarà trasmessa in diretta in esclusiva su DAZN (CLICCA QUI PER ABBONARTI), la piattaforma streaming di sport che ha, come per la scorsa stagione, sette partite in esclusiva assoluta e tre in co-esclusiva.

Come vedere Juventus Inter su DAZN