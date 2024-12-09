AS Roma have reported a net loss of €81.4 in the year to 30 June, their latest accounts show, with an improvement of approximately €20 million compared to the 2022/23 fiscal year, which ended with a loss of €102.7 million. Consolidated revenue for the Giallorossi club amounted to €301.7 million (compared to €277.0 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023), while expenses rose to €366.2 million (€348.7 million in 2022/23).

AS Roma 2024 Financial Report – Revenue

Overall, Roma reported revenues of €301.7 million in the 2023/24 season, compared to €277.0 million in 2022/23. The largest revenue source was broadcasting rights, totaling €104.1 million (down from €109.3 million in 2022/23). Commercial revenue increased to €70 million, and matchday revenue rose to €55.4 million. Capital gains revenue amounted to €25 million, mainly from the transfers of:

Ibanez to Al Ahli: sale for €28.5 million, generating a capital gain of €23.4 million;

Belotti to Como: sale generating a capital gain of €4 million;

Matic to Stade Rennais: sale generating a capital gain of €2 million.

Revenue breakdown by category:

Matchday revenue: €55.4 million (€49.2 million in 2022/23);

Sponsorship, commercial, and royalties: €70.0 million (€48.6 million in 2022/23);

Broadcasting rights: €104.1 million (€109.3 million in 2022/23);

Player trading: €47.6 million, including €25.0 million from capital gains (€56.1 million, including €47.1 million in capital gains in 2022/23);

Other revenue: €24.6 million (€13.8 million in 2022/23);

TOTAL: €301.7 million (€277.0 million in 2022/23).

AS Roma 2024 Financial Report – Costs

Operating expenses for Roma rose to €366.2 million in 2023/24, compared to €348.7 million in 2022/23. Most of the costs were related to wages and salaries, totaling €202 million (a significant increase from €173.1 million in 2022/23), specifically €150.6 million in player salaries (€125.9 million in 2022/23) and €22.0 million in coaching staff salaries (€17.9 million in 2022/23), reflecting the dismissal of José Mourinho and his replacement by Daniele De Rossi. Amortization costs for players decreased significantly from €55.6 million to €38.1 million. Total amortization and impairment costs weighed €43.9 million, down from €60.6 million in 2022/23.

Detailed cost breakdown for the 2023/24 season:

Consumables, and merchandise: €16.9 million (€13.9 million in 2022/23);

Service costs: €58.2 million (€65.6 million in 2022/23);

Use of third-party assets: €14.4 million (€14.5 million in 2022/23);

Personnel costs: €202.1 million (€173.1 million in 2022/23);

Amortization and impairment: €43.9 million (€60.6 million in 2022/23);

Other costs: €30.7 million (€21.0 million in 2022/23);

TOTAL: €366.2 million (€348.7 million in 2022/23).

Roma 2024 Financial Report – Net Result

The difference between revenue and expenses resulted in a positive balance of €64.5 million (compared to -€71.7 million in 2022/23). The pre-tax result was negative at approximately -€75.5 million (including €17 million in financial charges, down from €28.7 million in 2022/23), compared to -€99.3 million in 2022/23. The net result was a loss of €81.3 million, an improvement from the -€102.7 million in 2022/23.

AS Roma 2024 Financial Report – Debt and Equity

As of June 30, 2024, the consolidated equity stood at -€407.7 million, compared to -€436.4 million in 2023. On a civil basis, equity was -€251.7 million, improving from -€263.7 million as of June 30, 2023.

Roma opted to utilize a provision under one of the COVID-related decrees to defer the recovery of losses to within the fifth fiscal year following the closure, postponing it to the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. This recovery has largely been covered through capital injections. Specifically, during 2023/24, the Friedkin ownership group injected €90 million into the club and converted an additional €110 million of shareholder loans into capital. The remaining shareholder debt to be converted stood at €297 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to civil equity of -€251.7 million.

Total debt decreased to €636.2 million (€868.7 million as of June 30, 2023), of which €297 million is owed to the Friedkin Group. Net financial debt amounted to -€139.4 million, compared to -€135.4 million as of June 30, 2023, with liquidity at €39 million (€44 million as of June 30, 2023).