Interview with De Siervo: from criminal infiltrations to the fight against piracy, the plans and projects of Serie A

Chief Executive Officer of Lega Serie A since 2018, Luigi De Siervo, during his years at the helm of the association of clubs in the top Italian league, has witnessed the evolution of an increasingly complex industry: from the slowdown in the television rights market to the problem of piracy, to the export of Italian football abroad, while having to counter the competition from other European leagues.

In this wide-ranging interview with Calcio e Finanza, the manager explained all of Serie A’s plans on every point and issue, starting with the most immediate one: criminal infiltration in Italian stadium curves, which undermines the foundation and safety of the football system and causes enormous reputational damage both nationally and internationally.

«Facial recognition in stadiums? The project is already ready to be implemented»

Question. The investigation into organized fan groups at Inter and Milan revealed ties between ultras and organized crime, as well as their involvement in illicit activities. This revelation, for the way it surfaced, seems to have come out in broad daylight. Who is to blame for the inaction regarding this situation?

Answer. «In the specific case, I would like to avoid giving summary judgments, as investigations are still ongoing, but from what has emerged, it is clear that criminal elements had infiltrated the curves long ago, managing various illegal activities, including drug trafficking, without interference. The football world has publicly denounced for years that stadiums have become a “no-man’s land” where illegality reigns. A quick search will reveal dozens of public statements on this issue. Some Presidents, who have fought tirelessly against these unhealthy fringes of fandom, have lived under police protection for years. It’s ridiculous to think this responsibility can be attributed to the football world. The clubs have been left alone and without tools to face a huge problem with serious reputational repercussions and consequent economic losses».

Q. There is talk of clubs being at the mercy of criminal organizations and teams left as victims, abandoned. What do you think the state can do concretely to intervene in this regard? Are there – if any – any faults of the clubs?

A. «Football is a national asset and clearly requires the constant and substantial support of law enforcement to free the curves from criminals. The teams, on their own, after having borne significant costs to install access turnstiles, comply with ticketing regulations, and directly pay for steward services inside the stadium, are willing to invest even more to equip all Serie A stadiums with facial recognition systems and high-definition cameras. These will ensure that, in case of violent incidents, discriminatory acts, or racism, law enforcement agencies can access post-match footage and identifying data of the culprits. In a reasonably short time, we will be able to prevent these criminals from committing further crimes in stadiums, allowing families and the healthy part of the fanbase – which has already led to an increase in attendance in recent years – to enjoy the games, even though our stadiums are, on average, nearly 70 years old. If we were to use a slogan, we could say that Italy needs both a Thatcher reform (Public Order Act 1986) to uproot the criminal element from fanbases, and the “Taylor Report” to make our clubs more accountable and push them to modernize stadiums with innovative tools that will surgically “expel” violent individuals».

Q. After the meeting between Sports Minister Abodi and Interior Minister Piantedosi on football violence, discussions are moving toward the creation of a working group between the two ministries. What initiatives would you recommend?

A. «As Minister Abodi said, the strengthening of the Daspo (stadium ban) or longer detentions for violent individuals on match days is a welcome development. The introduction of the working group between the two ministries, with the involvement of FIGC and the leagues, is also positive. We need to join forces with careful coordination and strong synergy between all actors involved. The easiest and most immediate initiative, as I’ve said for years, is undoubtedly facial recognition. I think nowadays we should increasingly use artificial intelligence and technology to better monitor everything that happens inside our facilities».

Q. The idea Serie A has been pushing for some time is facial recognition in stadiums. How far along is the development of the technology? Are there any timelines for its use?

A. «Within a year from the start of the work, all Serie A stadiums will be ready for the implementation of facial recognition at entry gates. The project has been studied in detail and is ready to be realized».

Q. With the introduction of this technology, could the clubs’ strict liability (also in terms of fines from the sporting judge) for what happens in stadiums disappear?

A. «Certainly, by using Article 7 of the Code of Sports Justice and including investments in facial recognition among the exonerating factors to avoid strict liability. This would have obvious positive repercussions by avoiding financial penalties and significant reputational damage, even internationally. Additionally, the healthy part of the fanbase – which still represents the vast majority – would not be forced to suffer the consequences of troublemakers, as happened recently with the Genoa-Juventus match played behind closed doors. More than 30,000 fans were prevented from attending because of clashes with law enforcement that occurred away from the Marassi stadium in the week before the game».

Q. Beyond facial recognition, in what other areas can football intervene?

A. «I believe that facial recognition is the final piece of a journey that began years ago with the Pisanu Decree. Important steps have been taken, such as the establishment of the National Observatory on Sporting Events, the introduction of named tickets, turnstiles, and fan ID cards. The clubs have always done their part to rid stadiums of violent elements. We also need modern facilities to hand over to families, who should consider them their second home, where they can enjoy the match in complete safety».

Q. The Spanish La Liga has openly pursued criminal charges against ultras: could this be a path to follow?

A. «Serie A has always condemned and stigmatized any episode of violence or intimidation perpetrated by troublemakers who have exploited football as a platform for their illicit activities. We will continue to do so because we cannot tolerate a few groups of so-called fans coming into our house and running the show. For this reason, certain images from the stands cannot be broadcast live during matches in compliance with FIFA and UEFA regulations. The clubs have also always fought back, and there are numerous examples of teams constituting themselves as civil parties against those who have caused problems at the stadium. There are also several cases where clubs have used the “not welcome” tool against fans who have committed various offenses».

Q. Do you think organized fandom is destined to change or disappear after this investigation, or is there a risk that after a period of “calm,” everything will return to the way it was before?

A. «Organized fandom itself does not have a negative connotation; in fact, in Italy, there are hundreds of fan associations that behave fantastically at the stadium. The hope is that this investigation and the arrests made in Milan truly represent a starting point for a new phase, making stadiums family-friendly and full of civil fans».

«Piracy? Law enforcement will be able to identify individual users»

Q. On the topic of piracy. Much is being done to limit the phenomenon: how do you respond to those who express concerns about legitimate activities? Do you think the measures in place will be the definitive solution to the piracy problem?

A. «The eternal battle between cops and robbers is a game of moves and countermoves. Fears for legitimate activities are a false issue because those who operate legally have nothing to fear. The same goes for platforms and search engines. We cannot accept that illegal streams are easily found online for every match. The latest developments with the Piracy Shield platform are encouraging, as they will allow law enforcement to identify individual users and, most importantly, sanction them for committing crimes that harm the entire system».

Q. The fight against piracy has expanded, involving not only the pirates but also telecom companies and the platforms that facilitate payments. What’s the next step?

A. «Telecom companies are finally collaborating with the Piracy Shield platform, which AGCom is managing with balance and firmness. After identifying unauthorized signal redistribution centers and the related users, the next step will be blocking the VPNs used to illegally access content and tracking the payment systems used by those committing these crimes. The internet is a digital Ariadne’s thread, leaving indelible traces that will help law enforcement track down all those who watch football matches, movies, or TV series without subscribing».

«Revenue sharing goal with DAZN achievable»

Q. Piracy also affects the value of TV rights. For the 2024-2029 cycle, 900 million euros came from Sky and DAZN, but with the revenue sharing mechanism, that figure could increase even further. Is there still a long way to go to reach the goal of revenue sharing beyond the 750 million euro threshold?

A. «The goal of surpassing the threshold to activate revenue sharing is achievable. We are confident that the ongoing crackdown on piracy will trigger a conversion process, recovering many of the lost subscribers. The revenue sharing mechanism is specifically designed to work in synergy with our partner DAZN, to generate additional benefits over the time span of the audiovisual rights agreement».

Q. Are you satisfied with how Serie A is treated on television?

A. «From a technical perspective, the historic gap in our country’s digitalization was only overcome when it became necessary to develop the network infrastructure to enable smooth live streaming of Serie A matches. From an editorial point of view, each licensee tells the story of Serie A according to their own DNA, as it should be. As a league, however, we would like to see more investment in the TV product by broadcasters so that our fans can enjoy an increasingly captivating experience. For this reason, the league has decided to experiment with new storytelling paradigms for our competitions, with the launch of Radio TV Serie A in collaboration with RDS. We started with a channel that can be listened to 18 hours a day via radio in cars or online, and we plan to transform it into a free-to-watch TV channel available on DAZN and on our websites and apps. We now work with great commentators, important journalists, and famous pundits. The quality of match broadcasts has also greatly improved, thanks to Super HD cameras, cinematic lenses, super slow-motion replays, impactful graphics, and a wealth of positional and performance data that spark curiosity and enhance match analysis».

Q. However, pay-TV broadcasters face economic challenges, and their offers to leagues for TV rights have hit a ceiling. Given the financial weight in terms of revenue for clubs, what options should leagues focus on?

A. «The football TV rights market is undergoing a period of saturation and rationalization globally. Proof of this is the fact that the Premier League had to offer 20% more matches to maintain its values, and even FIFA faced difficulties selling the next Club World Cup. We remain optimistic because, in the long term, new players and technologies could enter the market. We are now in an era where scenarios are constantly changing, which is why Serie A has begun internalizing certain skills to start exploring new opportunities that can capture the attention of future generations of fans».

«We must defend the centrality of domestic leagues»

Q. The new FIFA Club World Cup has sparked debate, with what seems to be organizational delays, the alleged difficulty in securing the necessary financial resources, and the clash over the crowded calendar. You have filed a lawsuit through the European Leagues on this issue, do you expect any changes in the schedule? What is the risk for domestic leagues?

A. «The first point to consider is that Serie A has maintained the same number of matches in its league for the past twenty years, and we have even reduced the number of matches needed to win the Coppa Italia. On the other hand, FIFA and UEFA, cycle after cycle, have constantly increased the size of their competitions, both for clubs and national teams, reaching a saturation point in the calendar. This is why, along with other European leagues, we were forced to file a complaint against FIFA for failing to consult various stakeholders, including national leagues and the players’ association, before deciding to organize the Club World Cup. Clearly, the agreement with the ECA, which represents only a portion of the clubs that make up our industry, is not enough. UEFA, on the other hand, followed a flawless formal process, opening discussions with all parties before approving the current format of the Champions League. Together with the other European leagues, we must defend the centrality of domestic leagues, which are being squeezed by the club and national team competitions organized by two associations that, it is worth remembering, are primarily the regulatory bodies of the system, but have ended up competing with domestic leagues. Moreover, these new or expanded competitions will significantly increase the financial disparity between top-tier clubs and mid-level teams, reducing competitiveness and making our leagues less interesting».

Q. The next Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia is approaching: how is the organization coming along?

A. «I’ve just returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia, where in recent days I was able to see firsthand how the organizational machinery is already in motion to prepare for the next Super Cup at the Kingdom Arena, an ultramodern and state-of-the-art facility, the likes of which I would love to see in Italy. We will be hosted in a venue equipped with the most advanced technologies, and once again for the Italian Super Cup, we will raise the bar by using cutting-edge filming methods and technologies to make the TV product increasingly engaging for fans».