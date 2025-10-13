AC Milan reports record revenues and third consecutive profit in 2024/25: +€3 million

The Board of Directors of AC Milan met today to approve the consolidated financial statements of the company as of June 30, 2025, which will subsequently be submitted to the shareholders’ meeting. According to information obtained by Calcio e Finanza, the Rossoneri closed the fiscal year with a profit for the third consecutive year — something that had never happened before in the club’s history — posting a net result of €3 million.

At the same time, Milan recorded a new all-time revenue record, reaching €495 million (a 10% increase compared to the 2023/24 fiscal year). This result was partly driven by participation in the new Champions League (which had positive effects on matchday revenues) and by capital gains, mainly from the transfers of Tijjani Reijnders and Pierre Kalulu.

Among the most relevant figures in Milan’s financial performance is a positive net equity of €199 million, the result of a plan that places the sporting project at its core while maintaining financial and managerial discipline and solidity. This positive equity position will also allow the club to absorb the impact of seasons without European competitions — such as the current one — which will inevitably affect the accounts for the 2025/26 season ending on June 30, 2026.

Milan 2025 Financial Report — RedBird’s Investments and the Stadium Project

Milan continues to make progress in terms of investment, having allocated over €250 million gross to players over the past two financial years, with the goal of building a solid foundation for future success. It should be noted that RedBird has chosen to reinvest every euro generated by the club — from the first team to the youth sector and infrastructure.

The 2024/25 season also marked the debut of Milan Futuro, the club’s second-team project, which continues despite its relegation to Serie D, with the aim of allowing young players to develop, gain experience, and contribute to the club’s future.

Looking ahead, Milan will focus on the new stadium as a cornerstone of the club’s long-term strategy. The recent approval by the City Council of the resolution allowing Milan and Inter to acquire San Siro and its surrounding areas marks a historic and decisive step for the two clubs, the city, and all Milanese.

This move will not, however, set aside Milan’s €40 million investment in the San Donato project, which the club still intends to enhance and help develop, contributing to the revitalization of the area in collaboration with the municipality and the local community.