Juventus Milan in streaming gratis? Segui il match in diretta

La Serie A prosegue con la sesta giornata: Juventus-Milan, in programma domenica 5 ottobre alle ore 20.45 all’Allianz Stadium.

Juventus Milan in streaming gratis – Dove vederla in tv e streaming

La sfida sarà trasmessa in diretta in esclusiva su DAZN (CLICCA QUI PER ABBONARTI), la piattaforma streaming di sport che ha, come per la scorsa stagione, sette partite in esclusiva assoluta e tre in co-esclusiva.

Come vedere Juventus Milan su DAZN