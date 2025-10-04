Inter Cremonese in streaming gratis? Segui il match in diretta

Le due squadre scendono in campo per la sesta giornata di campionato allo stadio San Siro.

La Serie A prosegue con la sesta giornata: Inter-Cremonese, in programma sabato 4 ottobre alle ore 18.00 allo stadio San Siro.

Inter Cremonese in streaming gratis – Dove vederla in tv e streaming

La sfida sarà trasmessa in diretta in esclusiva su DAZN (CLICCA QUI PER ABBONARTI), la piattaforma streaming di sport che ha, come per la scorsa stagione, sette partite in esclusiva assoluta e tre in co-esclusiva.

Come vedere Inter Cremonese su DAZN

  • Gli abbonati DAZN potranno guardare l’incontro su:
  • smart TV compatibili;
  • dispositivi come Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV e Google Chromecast;
  • console di gioco;
  • smartphone, tablet e PC tramite l’app o il sito ufficiale.

