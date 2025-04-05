Thomassen (CEO Bodø/Glimt): «Strategy overturned by the push of UEFA prizes: now we do not fear Lazio nor the Olimpico»

Being a successful club and having as its base a small town north of the Arctic Circle is no small feat. Frode Thomassen, CEO of Bodø/Glimt, knows something about it, as the club is Lazio’s next opponent in the Europa League quarter-finals and the only club from the polar region present in European competitions. Starting from a city of 55,000 inhabitants in northern Norway, the team coached by Kjetil Knutsen has managed in recent seasons to move from the second division (in 2017) to becoming a big name in Scandinavian football, having won four of the last five Norwegian titles. All this while focusing on values, as well as footballing ideas and a paradigm shift in business management driven by the UEFA revenues received.

In the run-up to the double encounter with Lazio, in this exclusive interview with Calcio e Finanza, Thomassen revealed all the projects, strategies, and prospects not only of Bodø/Glimt but also of Norwegian football, whose national team will face Italy in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Question. What does it mean to play north of the Arctic Circle? What are the advantages and disadvantages?

Answer. «Obviously, the climate is an important factor: in summer, we have the sun for 24 hours, and in winter, if it is not completely dark, it is almost so. All of this with abundant snowfall, although Bodø has a coastal climate, so it does not snow as much as in the more inland areas.

In this context, we train and play on the same field, an artificial grass pitch in our stadium, which is quite an old infrastructure—one of the stands was built in 1966—and it is an open structure in the sense that it is not a continuous oval, and the wind can enter from the sides. This means that at the end of autumn and in winter, the weather conditions can be difficult. When Roma, for example, came to play here for the first time (in October 2021 in the Conference League, the match ended 6-1 for the Norwegians, ed.), it was late autumn, and for them, the climate was probably different from anything they had ever experienced before».

Q. I imagine there are also logistical difficulties?

A. «Yes. The largest and closest cities, both to the north and south, are 10 hours away by car. To get to Oslo, it takes 17 hours by car. However, Bodø Airport is only 300 meters from the stadium—so, in a sense, when you land, you are already at the arena.

Because of these conditions, recruiting players and coaches has historically been difficult. The climate and distances made the club less attractive. But in the last five or six years, thanks to our sporting success, Bodø/Glimt (Glimt means ‘glow’ in Norwegian, ed.) has become a desirable destination for many players. We have had the same head coach for eight years, ensuring continuity both in the team and in the technical staff».

Q. Has it ever been a problem for you to work at Bodø?

A. «No, personally, I have been with the club for eight years. I was born in Bodø but spent 17 years in Oslo working for the Ministry of Tourism before returning in 2003. I have also worked as a university faculty director and as a coach in our academy. I played football in the early ’90s when it was still an amateur level in Norway. I played in the top division (Lyn, ed.), but at the time, there was no money in football, so it was a completely different era».

Q. You have won four of the last five Norwegian championships: what has changed?

A. «In both business and football, the most important thing is people—their values, their culture, and how they work together. The hunger for success is fundamental: at Bodø/Glimt, success depends on recruiting the right people—those who have the drive to improve every day. It’s not just about football; it applies to every department, from administration to marketing. Every single part of the club is focused on getting better.

In British rowing, there is a mantra when making a decision: “Will it make the boat go faster?” We apply the same principle at Bodø/Glimt. When we come to work, we ask ourselves: “Will this make the club better?” Every day, we aim to be slightly better than the day before. It’s about continuous improvement and synergy between people».

Q. There seems to be a great cohesion in the club.

A. «This club is like a family. There is a strong connection between everyone—the president, me, the coach, the assistant coaches, and many of the players. We have all been here for seven/eight years, which has built a solid foundation. Moreover, Bodø is a small town with about 50,000 inhabitants. In a big city, players and coaches have more distractions in their free time. Here, life is simpler—it’s about training, playing matches, living well, eating properly, and resting enough. All these elements contribute to our success».

BODØ BETWEEN PROFITABLE ACCOUNTS AND UEFA REVENUE

Q. What is the financial situation of the club?

A. «In 2017, our total budget was 4.2 million euros. Last year, revenue reached 60 million euros. Of course, costs have also increased, but the club has gone from being a small second division team in Norway to probably having the most solid financial platform in the country in the last 7-8 years. The latest financial statement closed with a profit of 5.8 million euros after a profit of 4.5 million in 2023. Furthermore, we are now very well positioned in the UEFA rankings—the highest-ranked club in Scandinavia. Between 2017 and 2019, we were more of a local and regional club. Today, we have established ourselves nationally and are also starting to see the growth of an international fanbase».

Q. What is your strategy? Is the focus more on player trading or competitiveness?

A. «Since 2019, player sales have been a key part of our strategy (among others, players like Jens-Peter Hauge to Milan and Erik Botheim to Krasnodar, a player later seen at Salernitana, ed.). At that time, our main goal was to develop young Norwegian players and sell them to larger European clubs».

«However, in 2022, we changed our strategy. Now, our main focus is on performance, rather than player sales. This has been made possible thanks to the financial support from UEFA competitions—such as prize money and TV rights revenue—which have become crucial for the club’s long-term growth: in practice, UEFA prizes are very substantial for the economic level of leagues outside the Big5 (Italy, Spain, Germany, England, and France), and this allows clubs that are consistently in European competitions to create a gap with other teams in the same country».

«On the other hand, you can’t maintain a high level of performance simply by selling players, because it’s difficult to develop young talent while maintaining competitiveness in European competitions. Of course, our cost level has also increased, but right now, we are prioritizing competitiveness. Too many Scandinavian teams rely heavily on selling players, but maintaining quality and achieving strong performances is what drives success, enthusiasm, and stability».

Q. In this context, how important would it be to qualify for the Champions League, both financially and sportingly?

A. «The money that comes from the Champions League is enormous—five or six times higher than that of the Europa League. However, for us, it’s not just about the financial aspect. It would be an incredible experience to compete among the best teams in Europe. Qualifying for the Champions League would give us even more opportunities to grow as a club, both in terms of sporting development and financial stability.

This is also one of the reasons why we are working to build a new stadium. That said, it’s not a necessity for us. Unlike some clubs that rely on Champions League money for their budget, we don’t do that».

«In the UK, many clubs plan their budgets with the expectation of reaching the Champions League, but that’s not our approach. At Bodø/Glimt, we make our budget starting with the idea of finishing fourth in the league (the first position in Norway that does not qualify for European competitions, ed.) and assume that we won’t advance in European competitions. This means that any further sporting success generates extra revenue on top of what we’ve planned. Thanks to this strategy, we have a very solid financial base—we generate profit and have no debt».

Q. So, is UEFA money heavily influencing the strategies of Norwegian clubs?

A. «What’s happening in our country is similar to what we see in many other leagues: three, four, or five clubs are making progress and establishing themselves at the top. The larger clubs from the bigger cities will naturally dominate, but it’s not guaranteed that Bodø/Glimt will be among them. However, thanks to the financial platform we have built in recent years, we are in a position that allows us to remain among the top four or five teams in Norway».

«Additionally, thanks to our stable presence in European competitions, we have also become an attractive destination for young players in Scandinavia. For example, we recently signed a very talented 16-year-old Danish forward. This is because at Bodø/Glimt, young players have the opportunity to develop faster than they would in a traditional youth academy because they can train and play with a high-quality first-team squad».

«What sets us apart is that the most talented young players can move directly into the first team. If a player is exceptionally gifted, we can integrate them into the team right away. Imagine being 16 or 17 years old and already having the opportunity to play at the Olympic Stadium against Lazio. Such an experience is invaluable for a young player’s development. Furthermore, it offers a rare opportunity to test yourself against the best clubs in Europe, which makes our club even more attractive to young talents».

Q. In this regard, are you worried about the atmosphere you will find at the Olympic Stadium?

A. «We are not afraid because fear is not part of our club. It’s more about having the necessary respect. We’ve played at the Olympic Stadium twice in the past (both in the 2021/22 Conference League against Roma, once in the group stages and then in the quarter-finals, ed.). The year we reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League in 2021/22, the stadium was full two times: once when we played against Roma and once when Lazio played. Now, we are looking forward to facing this challenge again».

FROM A SYMBOL OF THE NORTH TO A SYMBOL OF NORWAY

Q. Is Bodø/Glimt just a symbol of the city or has it also become the symbol of the entire region?

A. «In 1975, Bodø/Glimt won its first title. The club was founded in 1916, but teams from Northern Norway couldn’t compete at the highest levels until the early 70s. When the club won the Norwegian Cup in 1975, it was a turning point. People from the North began to feel a stronger sense of pride in their identity. Competing with the teams from the South was significant, not so much because of a common history, but because Bodø/Glimt became a symbol of the rise of the North».

«We won another cup title in 1993, but after that victory, the club went through a long period without major trophies. However, in recent years, winning the championship four times and finishing second twice in the last six years has been extraordinary. We are not just a team for the city of Bodø; we represent the entire Northern Norway region. Many of those who have moved south continue to support us, and since Norwegian football hasn’t done very well in European competitions in recent years, we also have fans from the South who cheer for us when we play against major European clubs».

Q. Among your previous European matches, you’ve also played against Italian teams like Milan, Roma, and Napoli.

A. «One of the moments that really boosted the confidence in the club was our match against Milan at San Siro in 2020/21 in the Europa League. We lost by just one goal, 3-2, and we even had a clear chance to equalize in the final minutes. That match made us realize that we could compete at high levels. Since then, we have no fear when playing in stadiums like San Siro or the Olympic Stadium. Of course, we respect our opponents, but we also know that, even though they have individually stronger players, football is a team sport, and as a team, we can make the difference».

THE DIFFICULTIES WITH THE STADIUM

Q. In Italy, there is a huge problem with new stadiums and infrastructure. What is the situation in Norway and in Bodø in particular?

A. «Don’t think that building a new stadium in Norway is easy. We are working hard to build one, but for now, Lazio will play in an old stadium, which we can’t be proud of. Of course, in this venue, we have played many incredible matches, but the infrastructure is outdated».

Q. Can you explain more about the new facility you have planned?

A. «As for our new stadium, we’ve already designed it and are talking with developers. By 2027, we expect to have a new arena with a capacity of 10,000 spectators. Currently, our average attendance is about 7,000 people, which represents almost 15% of the city’s population. So, it wouldn’t make sense to build a 20,000-seat stadium. And to do this, we will involve national entrepreneurs in the project».

Q. Will the expense have a significant impact on the budget?

A. «Our goal is to build the new stadium without adding debt to the club. In Norway, most sports facilities are owned by the municipality, but in this case, the sports part of the stadium will be owned by the club. The idea is to finance the stadium investment in a way that doesn’t rely on the club’s existing budget. Our aim is to create a modern facility that supports the growth of Bodø/Glimt without risking the club’s financial stability».

Q. In general, what is the situation of Norwegian football?

A. «Our football movement has more quality than it did ten years ago. We have players like Erling Haaland playing for Manchester City and Martin Ødegaard at Arsenal, along with other talented Norwegian players competing in Serie A and across Europe. So, I believe our football is improving. However, it has been over 20 years since Norway last qualified for a European Championship or World Cup (the 2000 Euros, which ended with elimination in the group stages, ed.). The national team has struggled for decades, so the hunger for success is really strong at the moment».

Q. What has been the decisive factor for this improvement?

A. «The focus on player development in Norway has been very strong over the last 10-15 years. A key factor has been the development of artificial grass fields, which has improved the training facilities for young players. However, there is an ongoing debate on whether artificial grass affects the development of certain positions, particularly central defenders. Some argue that defenders don’t develop in the same way on artificial surfaces because the movement style and way of making tackles are different. It’s an interesting discussion happening in Norway, but we have good central defenders, and we will see their quality when the national team plays in June».

Q. Italian clubs are increasingly looking at the Norwegian market. Why do you think that is?

A. «I think it’s not just about talent, but also about mentality. Norwegian young players work hard, live a healthy lifestyle, and are very disciplined. You can trust them to be professional and dedicated. In a way, they are like solid wood: you know exactly what you’re getting».

Q. Your fans are known as “toothbrushes.” How did this nickname come about?

A. «To understand the origin of the nickname, we need to go back to the 1970s. At that time, Norway was influenced by English football, and the fan culture was starting to grow. Bodø/Glimt fans were among the first to take this culture to the next level. Since they had to travel long distances, they became known for being loud, passionate, and organized supporters. During one of the matches, the leader who was directing the chants almost like a conductor forgot his instrument. However, he had a toothbrush in his pocket and used it instead of his instrument. This became a symbol for the fans, and eventually, they created a giant toothbrush to wave during the matches. It’s a tradition that has lasted for 50 years, and we still maintain it today».

Q. There is the incredible story of the Berg family at Bodø/Glimt: Patrick, currently in the squad, is the sixth of four different generations of the Berg family to play for the club.

A. «In Bodø, the Berg family is comparable to the royal family. We even have a statue of Harald, Patrick’s grandfather, outside the stadium. He is still alive and comes to the stadium every day for a coffee. Some of the players from the 1975 team—the team that won the club’s first major trophy—also meet every day in our VIP area to enjoy a coffee and a small cake».

«Harald has three sons who were all outstanding players. Runar even played in Italy, at Venezia, and they are among the best players in Norwegian football history. But in my opinion, Patrick has taken it to another level. He plays for the national team and is a talent grown in our academy—just like three other players from our starting lineup».

«When we play against Lazio, many of our players will be academy products, which is remarkable for a small city in the far north of Norway. In this sense, the Berg family represents continuity. I remember last year, when we played away in Kristiansand, and some opposing fans shouted offensive words. Patrick immediately stopped celebrating, went to the stands, and told them: “You don’t say these things in a football arena”. In Bodø and within the club, we are incredibly proud of the Berg family. Patrick is not only a high-level footballer but also a person with strong moral values, which are rare in modern society. Talking about them moves me because they represent something truly special».

Q. Your sporting success has increased the visibility of such a unique club. I imagine your whole region has benefited from it.

A. «For us, building the Bodø/Glimt brand in Europe is not just about football; it’s also a way of telling other parts of Norway’s story. In particular, we want our club to play a role in the positive development of society. Sustainability is a key part of this—not only in environmental terms but also in the way we treat each other and live together. That’s why we work closely with our partners to make a real difference in our community».

Q. You are based in an area of the world, the Arctic, that is becoming increasingly important in geopolitical terms, just think of Donald Trump’s interest in Greenland. Do you have a message in this sense?

A. «When we talk about global challenges—like feeding the world’s population—fish will probably be a big part of the solution. The world cannot rely solely on meat production, so solutions from the North will play an essential role. By focusing on sustainability and opportunities in the Arctic region, we see ourselves as more than just a football club. We use our visibility to create a positive impact—not just in football but also in business and society. That’s why we invest time in sharing our vision. And, for example, the next time we present a new jersey, we will do it in New York—on Times Square».