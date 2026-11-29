The future of Italian stadiums, the opportunities presented by EURO 2032, and the role of sports infrastructure in driving clubs’ economic growth. These are among the topics explored in Calcio e Finanza’s interview with Eleni Stefania Kalapoda, a New York-based architect and urban designer specializing in the design of sports venues, entertainment facilities, and hospitality spaces.

Throughout her career, Kalapoda has collaborated with the Renzo Piano Building Workshop team on the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center project and worked at Foster + Partners, the architectural firm commissioned alongside MANICA to design the new Generali Stadium for Inter and Milan.

A member of the Autodesk University Advisory Council and a former jury member for prestigious international architecture awards, Kalapoda discusses the development prospects for Italian stadiums in this interview, focusing on projects in Milan and Rome, the need to attract private investment, and new stadium management models capable of generating revenue beyond matchdays.