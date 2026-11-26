Which teams have the highest attendance figures in the Champions League in the 2026/27 season? For the current edition of the competition, Calcio e Finanza has decided to track attendance at stadiums across Europe matchday by matchday, comparing both average attendance and stadium occupancy rates, in order to provide a comprehensive picture of the following enjoyed by the continent’s premier club competition. This analysis follows the same approach already used for Serie A.

The study takes into account the home matches played by each team in the 2026/27 Champions League. As regards attendance, the figures used are those published in the official UEFA match reports, while to calculate occupancy rates, Calcio e Finanza has used the official UEFA stadium capacities for the competition, data to which this publication has gained access.

This latter element is particularly important, considering that the capacity available for a Champions League match may not correspond exactly to that permitted in domestic competitions, partly due to the different organisational requirements imposed by UEFA. Average attendance is also inevitably influenced by the size of the stadiums available to each club. But which teams attract the largest crowds? And where do the Italian clubs stand?