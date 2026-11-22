Article written by Eleni Stefania Kalapoda, a New York-based architect and urban designer specializing in the design of sports, entertainment, and hospitality venues, and a member of the Autodesk Advisory Council. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with the Renzo Piano Building Workshop team on the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center project and worked at Foster + Partners, the architecture firm commissioned alongside MANICA to design the new San Siro stadium for FC Internazionale and AC Milan. Few grounds in Italian football carry as much memory as the Bentegodi, the stadium of the 1985 scudetto and a venue of the 1990 World Cup. So when Hellas Verona submitted its feasibility document (DOCFAP) to the Comune di Verona on 30 September, proposing a new 30,000-seat stadium worth around €300 million, the most significant decision in it was not the capacity or the budget. It was the address. The club proposes to demolish the old Bentegodi and build its successor on the same site. That choice matters well beyond Verona, because it answers the central question facing Italian football as Euro 2032 approaches: how to deliver modern, revenue-generating stadiums quickly, credibly and with the support of their cities.

Same site, new economics The DOCFAP weighed keeping the stadium, refurbishing it, rebuilding it or relocating, and concluded that reconstruction on the current site offers the best balance of feasibility, timing and community benefit. That conclusion is persuasive. A stadium is not only a building; it is a habit. Decades of matchdays have shaped how supporters travel, where they meet and how the neighborhood lives with football. Rebuilding at home preserves that ecosystem: the club’s identity, transport links and catchment that already work, and none of the uncertainty of servicing a greenfield site on the city’s edge. It also simplifies the partnership with the public sector. The financing is mainly private, from the club’s ownership, with public participation reserved for the components of greatest urban impact, precisely the model Italy’s stadium legislation was designed to enable. Italy already has proof that rebuilding at home works. Udinese reconstructed the Friuli stand by stand on its existing site, keeping the main stand’s celebrated arch, and reopened it as the Dacia Arena in January 2016. Atalanta has transformed its Bergamo stadium in phases since 2019, and the result has become one of the most admired grounds in Serie A. Verona is choosing a path with an Italian track record. The temporary stadium as a strategy The most underrated element of the plan may be the most modest. During roughly three years of works, Hellas Verona would play at the Olivieri facility on via Sogare, temporarily expanded, where four new pitches would also serve the club’s youth and women’s teams and community sport. This is strategy, not logistics. Clubs that leave their city during a rebuild risk losing what is hardest to recover: the season-ticket habit, the visibility sponsors pay for, and the matchday revenue that sustains the business. Keeping football in Verona protects those relationships, and because the Olivieri investment is built to last, the temporary solution leaves a permanent legacy for youth and women’s football.