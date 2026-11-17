The funding round also includes several other investors with strong ties to international sports. Among them are 35V, the investment firm founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman , and Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group behind the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

The transaction aims to support the platform’s international growth, with a particular focus on expansion into the United States . The investment is part of Gamma Waves Partners’ strategy of targeting business opportunities at the intersection of sports, technology, media and fan engagement.

A new investment in the sports industry for Andrea Agnelli and Giorgio Chiellini . Gamma Waves Partners, the investment platform founded by the former Juventus president alongside the former Bianconeri captain and Rocco Benetton, has led a $20 million funding round for MatchWornShirt (MWS), a Dutch company specializing in online auctions of match-worn jerseys and other authenticated sports memorabilia.

Other participants include Joyned Capital, a private investment club for professional athletes whose members include brothers Jurriën and Quinten Timber, as well as individual investors such as John Terry, the former Chelsea and England captain, and Tosin Adarabioyo, the Tottenham defender and founder of The Huddle FC.

MatchWornShirt: The Business of Match-Worn Jerseys

Founded in the Netherlands in 2017, MatchWornShirt has developed a business model based on selling jerseys and other sporting items used by athletes during competitions through online auctions.

The company currently partners with more than 450 clubs and sports organizations, including Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, as well as Major League Soccer and several NBA franchises. The platform has more than 800,000 collector accounts and operates across sports beyond football, including basketball, rugby, cricket and cycling.

Authentication is central to its business model. Through a proprietary technology called Fabricks, the company provides each item with a digital certificate verifying its origin and use during matches, a crucial feature in a market where provenance and exclusivity play a significant role in determining value.

According to company forecasts, MatchWornShirt expects to auction more than 100,000 items in 2026, with prices ranging from a few hundred dollars to significantly higher amounts for particularly rare collectibles.

A $30 Billion Market

The investment comes amid the expansion of the global sports memorabilia market, which is estimated to be worth approximately $30 billion, with industry forecasts cited by the company pointing to continued double-digit annual growth.

North America represents one of the largest markets, supported by a well-established collecting culture surrounding leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL. It is precisely in the United States that MatchWornShirt intends to strengthen its presence, building on the partnerships it has already developed in Europe.

The strategy extends beyond simply organizing auctions. The goal is to build a platform capable of managing the entire commercialization process for sports memorabilia, from sourcing original items and authenticating them to facilitating sales and subsequent transactions on the secondary market.

For clubs and sports organizations, this represents an additional opportunity to monetize commercial assets and strengthen connections with fans, using unique products that can generate new revenue even after sporting events have ended.