Historic Champions League shake-up: Adidas out, Nike to supply official match ball from 2027

The agreement, running from the 2027/28 season through to 2030/31 , will extend beyond the Champions League. For the first time in history, the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League will share a single official match ball supplier , with Nike also supplying balls for the UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Youth League and UEFA Futsal Champions League. The decision marks a significant shift in the commercial strategy of European club competitions, as well as the end of one of the longest-running sponsorship relationships in European football.

A historic change is coming to the UEFA Champions League. From the 2027/28 season, Nike will replace Adidas as the official match ball supplier of Europe’s premier club competition , bringing an end to a partnership that has lasted 26 years. The announcement was made today, Monday 16 November 2026, by UC3, the joint venture between UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC), which has officially confirmed a four-year agreement with the American sportswear giant.

Nike replaces Adidas: the end of a 26-year era

The change of supplier brings to a close a partnership that began in 2001, when Adidas introduced its famous Finale ball, featuring the star-shaped design inspired by the Champions League logo. Over the years, the design became an integral part of the competition’s visual identity, featuring in some of the most memorable finals in the tournament’s history.

The German brand last renewed its agreement with UEFA in September 2024, securing its role as official match ball supplier until the end of the 2026/27 season. From the following cycle, however, Nike will take over, introducing a new project that will involve not only the balls used on the pitch but also the promotional and commercial activities surrounding the competitions.

For Nike, the agreement also marks a return. The American brand previously supplied Champions League match balls between 1997 and 2001, before Adidas took over. The deal announced today therefore marks the return of the iconic Swoosh to the ball used in Europe’s premier club competition after more than a quarter of a century.

As for the appearance of the new match balls, further details about their designs will be revealed at a later date. Nevertheless, the change of supplier raises questions about the future of the iconic star pattern, which has become one of the Champions League’s most recognisable features and has long been associated with Adidas.

Nike agreement covers more than 2,100 matches over four seasons

The commercial scale of the agreement is also reflected in the number of matches covered. From the league phase onwards, the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League feature a combined 531 matches per season, broken down as follows:

189 matches in the UEFA Champions League;

in the UEFA Champions League; 189 matches in the UEFA Europa League;

in the UEFA Europa League; 153 matches in the UEFA Conference League.

Over the four-year agreement, Nike will therefore supply official match balls for 2,124 matches, excluding additional fixtures in the UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Youth League and UEFA Futsal Champions League.

The three main competitions involve 108 clubs in their league phases each season, with 36 teams per tournament representing countries across the continent. This exposure will allow Nike to reach not only Europe’s largest football markets but also countries and cities that gain international visibility through the Europa League and Conference League.

The broadcasting dimension adds further value. According to figures provided as part of the agreement, UEFA club competitions are broadcast in more than 200 territories worldwide, reaching a combined audience of over two billion viewers per season.

With fixtures taking place between September and May, the agreement will also guarantee Nike an almost weekly presence on the biggest stages of European club football.

Why UEFA chose Nike: the importance of global distribution

Nike was selected following a competitive tender process launched in March 2026 by UC3 and Relevent Football Partners (RFP), the agency responsible for the global commercialisation of UEFA club competition rights.

The decision was driven not only by the technical characteristics of Nike’s products or the financial strength of the American brand. A decisive factor was Nike’s ability to promote the competitions through its global retail network and digital platforms.

The company will be able to distribute replica versions of the official match balls through Nike stores, authorised retailers, Nike.com and its dedicated app. This will be complemented by marketing campaigns, initiatives involving sponsored athletes and promotional activities designed to further increase the competitions’ visibility.

UC3’s objective is therefore to turn the match ball supplier into an active commercial partner in developing the competitions’ value, going beyond the simple provision of sporting equipment used during matches.

Nike already has a well-established presence in European football through its kit partnerships with clubs such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Atlético Madrid, as well as the many players who wear the American brand’s products.

Since Porto’s triumph in 2004, nine Champions League titles have been won by teams wearing Nike kits: four by Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015), one by Manchester United (2008), one by Inter (2010), one by Chelsea (2021) and two by Paris Saint-Germain (2025 and 2026).

UEFA’s new commercial model: revenues set to exceed €1 billion a year

The agreement with Nike forms part of a broader transformation in the commercial management of UEFA competitions. For the 2027–2033 cycle, UC3 has appointed Relevent Football Partners to manage the global commercialisation of media rights, sponsorship and licensing, marking the first change of commercial agency in more than 30 years.

The company, part of the portfolio of businesses associated with American entrepreneur Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, has significantly redesigned the sponsorship model, moving away from the previous approach based on separate agreements for individual competitions.

The new structure is organised around different partnership tiers, with a limited number of positions at the highest level and greater flexibility for brands operating in different sectors and product categories.

Among the main innovations are a Premium tier covering all three UEFA competitions and a new regional partner category, designed to allow companies to develop commercial agreements targeting specific markets.

The new model has already attracted major international groups, including AB InBev, PepsiCo and Alibaba, which have joined the Premium tier, while Haier and Hyundai are among the Champions League’s global partners. A dedicated category covering artificial intelligence, cloud computing and e-commerce was also created specifically for Alibaba.

According to information released by RFP, the new commercial structure is expected to generate average annual revenues exceeding €1 billion from July 2027. The agreements already secured have also surpassed the revenues generated during the current commercial cycle, despite further sponsorship opportunities remaining available.

The Nike contract therefore represents one element of a broader strategy aimed at increasing the economic value of UEFA club competitions and making more integrated use of their international visibility.