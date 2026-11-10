Every play, in real time: the data technology powering esports and live sports

The Sportradar figure is a useful signal. Sportradar is one of the world’s largest sports data and technology companies, and its record revenue reflects how much demand there is for fast, accurate, official data. In November 2025, its acquisition of IMG Arena’s data business added data rights covering around 38,000 more events a year.

A few numbers show how big live competition has become, and how much of it now depends on data:

None of that happens by magic. Behind every overlay and live stat is a data pipeline that captures, checks, and delivers each event in real time. That same technology now powers traditional sports coverage as well, and it has quietly become one of the most important industries in modern entertainment.

Most of those viewers saw far more than the game itself. Gold graphs, item builds, damage charts, and objective timers updated on screen within moments of every fight. Many fans had a second screen open too, following live stats, team pages, and social feeds as the match unfolded.

When T1 faced KT Rolster in the League of Legends World Championship final in November 2025, more than 6.75 million people were watching at the peak, according to Esports Charts, and that count doesn’t include the huge audience on Chinese platforms. Across the whole tournament, fans watched 136.4 million hours of play.

How the data gets captured

Every live statistic starts with someone, or something, recording what happened. The method looks very different depending on whether the action takes place on a field or inside a game:

Traditional sports Esports Where data comes from Trained data scouts at the venue, cameras, and optical tracking systems Directly from the game servers, through official publisher data feeds What gets recorded Goals, fouls, possession, player positions, and speeds Every kill, objective, item purchase, gold total, and map position Speed Seconds, depending on the sport and the method Near-instant, because the game already knows everything Main challenge Human accuracy and camera coverage Volume, access rights, and anti-cheat protection

In traditional sports, much of the data still starts with people. Trained scouts sit at the venue and log every event as it happens, while camera-based tracking systems measure player positions and speeds many times a second. In esports, the game itself is the data source. The servers already know where every player is, how much gold they have, and exactly when an objective falls, so the challenge is getting that information out safely and quickly through official channels.

From raw event to your screen

Once an event is captured, it goes through a pipeline before it reaches viewers. The details vary between companies, but the stages look broadly like this:

Stage What happens Capture An event happens on the field or inside the game and is recorded Validate Automated checks and human reviewers confirm the event is correct Normalize Data from different sports, leagues, and games is converted into one consistent format Distribute The update is pushed out to broadcasters, apps, and platforms, often over persistent connections Display Scoreboards, stat overlays, notifications, and interactive features update on screen

Each stage adds a little delay, and the whole industry is built around keeping that delay as short as possible. Data feeds usually move much faster than video streams, which is why a stat update or a push notification can sometimes arrive before the stream shows the play. For broadcasters, the challenge is syncing the two so that the overlay never spoils what viewers are about to see.

Validation is just as important as speed. A wrong score or a missing event can ripple through every app and platform that relies on the feed. That is why serious data providers combine automated checks with human reviewers, and why corrections have to be pushed out just as quickly as the original updates.

Why “official” data matters

Not all data is equal. Leagues, publishers, and tournament organizers increasingly sell the rights to official data feeds to specific partners. Official data tends to be faster, more complete, and more reliable than information scraped from broadcasts or fan sites.

For esports, official access also protects competitive integrity. Publishers need to make sure that data released to the outside world can’t give teams an unfair advantage during a match or expose information that could be misused. For traditional sports, official data supports everything from broadcast graphics to coaching analysis and fan engagement products.

The platforms built on top

Data feeds are only the raw material. Around them sits a growing ecosystem of products that turn live data into experiences for fans:

Broadcast overlays and second-screen apps that show live statistics, player comparisons, and match timelines.

Fantasy and prediction games where fans score points based on how players and teams perform.

Team, league, and media apps that send instant alerts and live scores to millions of phones.

Interactive real-time platforms that let fans take part while the action is still happening.

Running a platform like that is a serious engineering job. Modern live sports software has to ingest official data feeds from tens of thousands of events, update every connected screen within seconds, and stay reliable when traffic spikes at the biggest moments. PieGaming, for example, reports that its platform covers more than 50,000 sports events a month, including esports and virtual sports, and can process more than 10,000 transactions per second. Its data partners include Sportradar, and the platform supports 30+ languages and 20+ currencies.

Most companies that build fan-facing products don’t develop this infrastructure themselves. They license the data from official providers and the core platform from technology specialists, then focus on design, community, and the features that make their product stand out.

A view from the industry

William Lozano, Sales Head (LATAM) at PieGaming, a B2B white-label gaming platform provider, says fan expectations have changed fastest in esports:

“Esports fans grew up with live stats on screen. They expect to see gold leads, objective timers, and player numbers the moment something happens, and they notice immediately when data is slow or wrong. That expectation has spread to traditional sports too. Whether it is a Worlds final or a football derby, the technology underneath has to deliver every update in seconds, accurately, for millions of people at the same time.”

Built for the biggest moments

Live data platforms don’t get an even, predictable load. Traffic surges at kickoff, at a last-minute goal, at a Baron steal, or when a fan-favorite team is one fight away from elimination. A system that handles an ordinary Tuesday comfortably can struggle when millions of people refresh at the same instant.

Engineers plan for those spikes in a few common ways. They add capacity before big events rather than waiting for demand to arrive. They use publish-and-subscribe messaging, so each update is published once and fanned out to every connected device instead of being requested millions of times. They cache data at the edge of the network, close to users, to cut delay. And they design systems to degrade gracefully, switching off non-essential features first so the core experience keeps running if something goes wrong.

The best platforms rehearse all of this in advance, simulating peak traffic weeks before a major tournament so problems surface in testing rather than in the middle of a grand final.

Trust, integrity, and privacy

As live data becomes more valuable, protecting it becomes more important. Data providers and platforms monitor feeds for unusual patterns, run anomaly detection on activity around matches, and work with leagues and tournament organizers to protect the integrity of competition.

Player privacy is part of the same picture. Detailed performance data can reveal a lot about individual athletes and pro gamers, many of whom are young. Leagues and publishers set rules on what can be collected, shared, and sold, and responsible platforms follow them closely.

For fan-facing platforms, trust also means being clear about how user data is handled and building in tools that help people manage their time and spending, especially on interactive products.

What comes next

The next wave of live sports and esports data is already arriving. Computer vision systems can now generate detailed tracking data straight from video. Artificial intelligence is being used to predict key moments, generate instant highlight clips, and write automated match summaries. In esports, richer game data is making it possible to explain complex strategies to new viewers in real time.

Each of these advances adds more data to the pipeline, and puts more pressure on the platforms that have to deliver it instantly and accurately.

The bottom line

The next time a gold graph swings during a Worlds final, or a live stat pops up seconds after a goal, remember the chain of technology behind it: data captured at the source, checked, standardized, and pushed out to millions of screens in a matter of seconds.

For fans, it makes watching richer and more immersive. For the companies behind it, it is one of the most demanding real-time challenges in technology today, and one that will only grow as audiences do.