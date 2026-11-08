Beyond the ninety minutes: the business case for Italy’s Euro 2032 stadiums

With fourteen candidate stadiums across thirteen cities submitted to UEFA, Italian football stands at a remarkable threshold. Each dossier will be measured against 120 operational requirements, from hospitality and accessibility to sustainability and fan services, before five venues are chosen to host the tournament alongside Türkiye. The tournament can be treated as a deadline to be met, or as a catalyst for a generation of renewal. The business case for the second path is compelling.

Few nations have given world football as much of its poetry as Italy. From Rome to Naples, from Milan to Florence, Italian stadiums have hosted nights that live in the memory of the game itself, in cities where architecture and civic life have always been inseparable. Many of these grounds were conceived, or last reimagined, for Italia ‘90. Euro 2032 now offers the chance to write their next chapter.

Article written by Eleni Stefania Kalapoda, a New York-based architect and urban designer specializing in the design of sports, entertainment, and hospitality venues, and a member of the Autodesk Advisory Council. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with the Renzo Piano Building Workshop team on the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center project and worked at Foster + Partners, the architecture firm commissioned alongside MANICA to design the new San Siro stadium for FC Internazionale and AC Milan.

From match day to every day

A top-flight stadium hosts perhaps twenty-five matches a year. The most successful venues of the past fifteen years have embraced a broader ambition: they are not containers for a fixture, but destinations with a fixture at their heart, alive with hospitality, culture and community throughout the week.

Italy has already shown the way. Since opening in 2011, Juventus’s stadium in Turin has generated at least €845 million in revenue, according to Calcio e Finanza’s own analysis, including more than €80 million in the 2024/25 season alone, with around a hundred commercial events held each year. Fifteen years on, it remains an admired European benchmark, and a powerful source of confidence for Italy’s Euro 2032 ambitions.

In New York, working on Resorts World, one of the city’s largest entertainment destinations, I saw first-hand how gaming, hospitality, dining and live events can share a single building and thrive every day of the week. Italy, with its unrivaled culture of food, design and hospitality, is uniquely placed to bring that same spirit to the stadium.

Three revenue engines worth designing for

Premium hospitality. Hospitality seats represent a modest share of capacity, but a disproportionate share of match-day income, and no country understands hospitality better than Italy. The finest examples range from intimate field-level clubs to flexible lounges that host a corporate dinner on Tuesday and a family lunch on Sunday. Designed this way, the same square meters flourish several times a week, and Italian cuisine, wine and craftsmanship become part of the experience.

The district around the ground. The greatest value often lies just beyond the stadium walls. Hotels, offices, housing and public squares linked to the venue create a neighborhood that generates footfall, rental income and civic goodwill all year. Milan has already taken a visionary step: with San Siro now in the hands of Inter and AC Milan, and a new stadium of around 71,500 seats planned for the site, the conversation has moved from what replaces a stadium to what kind of city grows around it. A venue served by metro, rail and tram not only fills more easily; it unlocks development value that a car park never will. Eleni Stefania Kalapoda

Women and families as a growth market. This is perhaps the most exciting opportunity of all. Women’s football is drawing record crowds across Europe, and families now form a far larger share of the audience than the stadiums of the 1990s ever anticipated. Their decision to return is shaped by thoughtful details: safe, well-lit routes, generous facilities, space for prams, food beyond the traditional kiosk, and seating that feels welcoming. For a football culture as rooted in family as Italy’s, designing for these visitors is a natural extension of who the game is for.

Five questions for owners and municipalities

Having judged stadium and venue projects internationally this year, I have seen the strongest schemes resolve the same questions at the outset: