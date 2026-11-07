Descended from a family of entrepreneurs and athletes — several of his parents, sisters and cousins have represented the Netherlands at various editions of the Olympic Games, particularly in equestrian sports and fencing — Dutch businessman David Dwinger is the co-founder (alongside his business partner Xander Czaikowski) and CEO of ve2ventures, an Amsterdam-based company focused on developing businesses and innovative solutions in the sports and media sectors.

Its portfolio also includes Estrella Football Group, a company seeking to acquire football clubs around the world through an investment model centred on technology, club development and financial sustainability. The aim is to build an international network of clubs capable of growing both on and off the pitch.

Against this backdrop, one of its most recent transactions was the acquisition this summer of a majority stake in Aurora Pro Patria, the historic club based in Busto Arsizio, in the province of Varese. The club currently competes in Serie D following its relegation last spring and has now become part of a multi-club project that also includes two Portuguese teams: Cascais, competing in Portugal’s fifth tier, and Carvoeiro, playing in another group of the same division.

Specifically, the transaction involved the acquisition of the 51% stake previously held by entrepreneur Giancarlo Travagin, while the remaining 49% stayed — through Finnat Fiduciaria — in the hands of Luca Bassi, a private equity executive and partner at Bain Capital, who previously worked at Goldman Sachs and studied at Bocconi University and Columbia Business School.

The clubs in which ve2ventures has invested make it clear that the initiative aims to distinguish itself from traditional multi-club ownership models. First and foremost, the strategy does not revolve around a leading club acting as a central hub for the others. Instead, it is based on a horizontal structure in which each club retains its own identity while benefiting from the expertise, technologies and commercial opportunities made available by the group.

To explore these distinctive features, Calcio e Finanza had the pleasure of interviewing Dwinger, with the aim of gaining a deeper understanding of Estrella Football Group’s expansion strategy, the reasons behind its investment in Pro Patria and the Lombardy club’s future prospects.

The conversation covered the sporting ambitions of the Tigrotti, the club’s blue-and-white team, with a return to professional football as the immediate priority, as well as the need to build financially sustainable clubs. It also explored the role of artificial intelligence, scouting and the development of young talent.

During the interview, Dwinger also discussed the involvement of Walter Sabatini — the experienced former sporting director of clubs including Palermo, Roma and Inter — in the Pro Patria project, the relationship with the local community and supporters, and the opportunities offered by a multi-club model which, according to the group’s stated intentions, is not designed to acquire clubs and subsequently sell them, but rather to build long-term partnerships.