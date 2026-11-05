Which teams have attracted the highest attendances in the Champions League during the 2026/27 season? Ahead of the new edition of the competition, Calcio e Finanza has decided to track stadium attendance across Europe matchday by matchday, comparing both average attendance figures and stadium occupancy rates to provide a comprehensive picture of the popularity of Europe’s premier club competition. This analysis follows the same approach already used for Italy’s Serie A.

The study covers the home matches played by each team in the 2026/27 Champions League. Attendance figures are taken from the official UEFA match reports for each fixture, while occupancy rates have been calculated by Calcio e Finanza using the official UEFA stadium capacities for the competition, data to which this publication has been granted access.

This last point is particularly important, as the capacity available for a Champions League match may differ from that permitted in domestic competitions, partly due to UEFA’s specific organisational requirements. Average attendance figures are also inevitably influenced by the size of each club’s stadium. But which teams attract the biggest crowds? And where do the Italian clubs stand?