From Sampdoria to Leeds, from DAZN to Serie A TV rights: the video interview with Andrea Radrizzani

From his early days in the sports media rights industry to the creation of MP & Silva, and his experiences as owner of Leeds United and Sampdoria. A career spanning football, media and entrepreneurship has established Andrea Radrizzani as one of the leading figures in the international sports business industry. In this exclusive interview with Calcio e Finanza Editor-in-Chief Luciano Mondellini, Radrizzani reflects on the key milestones of his career, starting with the founding of MP & Silva alongside Riccardo Silva. The company went on to become one of the world’s leading sports media rights agencies before being sold in a deal worth more than $1 billion.

The conversation also explores his experiences in football club ownership, beginning with Leeds United, which returned to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa before being sold to the San Francisco 49ers ownership group. Radrizzani discusses the successes, mistakes and behind-the-scenes stories of his time in England, before turning to Sampdoria: from rescuing the club alongside Matteo Manfredi to the arrival of Joseph Tey, and the reasons behind his eventual departure from the Genoa-based club. The interview then focuses on Radrizzani’s current and future business activities, including projects developed through Aser Ventures and Kai Group, as well as his role as a minority shareholder and member of DAZN’s global board of directors.