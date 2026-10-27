From TV rights and piracy to the Manchester City scandal: the video interview with Javier Tebas

From the future of TV rights to the fight against piracy, from the opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence to his outspoken criticism of the Premier League and Manchester City. These are among the key topics discussed by LaLiga President Javier Tebas in an exclusive interview with Calcio e Finanza Editor-in-Chief Luciano Mondellini.

The conversation took place on stage at SPORTEL Monaco 2026, one of the world’s leading events dedicated to sports media rights, technology and innovation, held from October 19 to 21 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo. During the interview, Tebas explored the economic outlook for European and international football, focusing in particular on the evolution of media rights valuations and the business models that could support the industry’s growth in the coming years.