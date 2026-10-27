From TV rights and piracy to the Manchester City scandal: the video interview with Javier Tebas

From the future of TV rights to the fight against piracy, from the opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence to his outspoken criticism of the Premier League and Manchester City. These are among the key topics discussed by LaLiga President Javier Tebas in an exclusive interview with Calcio e Finanza Editor-in-Chief Luciano Mondellini.
The conversation took place on stage at SPORTEL Monaco 2026, one of the world’s leading events dedicated to sports media rights, technology and innovation, held from October 19 to 21 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo. During the interview, Tebas explored the economic outlook for European and international football, focusing in particular on the evolution of media rights valuations and the business models that could support the industry’s growth in the coming years.
The discussion also covered the fight against audiovisual piracy, one of the LaLiga President’s longstanding priorities, as well as the potential impact of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, on sports content distribution and fan consumption habits.
The conversation also featured some particularly outspoken remarks, with Tebas directing strong criticism at the Premier League and Manchester City, questioning the financial sustainability of English football, the losses recorded by clubs and the importance of enforcing financial regulations.
Another major focus was the relationship between FIFA, UEFA and domestic leagues, including tensions surrounding the international match calendar and the strategies needed to make football more competitive and financially sustainable.
A wide-ranging discussion about the present and future of the global football industry, which also featured questions from the audience at SPORTEL Monaco during a concluding Q&A session, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the LaLiga President.