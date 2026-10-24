In recent days, Calcio e Finanza had the pleasure and honour of interviewing LaLiga president Javier Tebas on stage at Sportel Monaco, the world’s leading event dedicated to the sports media rights market, technology and innovation in sport, held from 19 to 21 October at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo. The importance of the event was further underlined on Tuesday 20 October, when it was honoured by a visit from His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco.

During our extensive conversation with Tebas, we had the opportunity to explore numerous issues currently shaping football and the wider sports industry worldwide: from forecasts for the future value of television rights to the fight against piracy and the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, from the battles between FIFA, UEFA and domestic leagues to strategies for further developing the industry and the direction in which it is heading.

Throughout the discussion, Tebas did not hold back from taking swipes — and, at times, launching outright attacks — at the Premier League and Manchester City, particularly in light of the financial situation of English football and recent scandals.

The interview also includes questions from the audience during the Q&A session that concluded the conversation between Calcio e Finanza and Javier Tebas at the Grimaldi Forum.