Which clubs have attracted the highest attendances in the Champions League during the 2026/27 season? For the new edition of the competition, Calcio e Finanza has decided to track stadium attendance across Europe on a matchday-by-matchday basis, comparing both average attendance figures and stadium occupancy rates to provide a comprehensive picture of the popularity of Europe’s premier club competition. The analysis follows the same approach already used for Italy’s Serie A.

The study covers the home matches played by each club in the 2026/27 Champions League. Attendance figures are taken from the official UEFA match reports, while stadium occupancy rates have been calculated using the official UEFA stadium capacities for the competition, data to which Calcio e Finanza has been granted access.

This latter aspect is particularly important, as the capacity available for a Champions League match may differ from that permitted in domestic competitions, partly due to UEFA’s specific organisational requirements. Average attendance figures are also inevitably influenced by the size of each club’s stadium. So which clubs attract the biggest crowds? And how do the Italian teams compare?