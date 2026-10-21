The Champions League as a showcase for its players, but also as a way to keep interest alive in a country like Ukraine, which has been experiencing a situation of full-scale invasion by Russia for five years now. Under these circumstances, although the time frame necessarily has to be extended back to the first Russian invasion of Donbas in 2014, Shakhtar Donetsk continues not only to manage its operations as a football club, but also to act as an ambassador for a country that continues to exist – obviously under very particular conditions – and that wants to invest in its future.

On this last point, the orange-and-black club represents Ukraine as a whole, both in football and beyond, using the Champions League as a showcase for itself but also for its country at war. A country that continues to attract investment from Ukrainian entrepreneurs, including Rinat Akhmetov, president and owner of Shakhtar and head of System Capital Management (SCM), Ukraine’s leading private financial and industrial group.

Through its “Invest in Ukraine” programme, SCM is at the forefront of efforts to support the Ukrainian economy and build international relations with institutions, but above all with foreign entrepreneurs willing to invest in the country’s revival despite years of war. Calcio e Finanza spoke with Ukrainian club Shakhtar’s CEO Sergey Palkin and Jock Mendosa-Wilson, Director of International and Investor Relations at System Capital Management (SCM), about Shakhtar’s business model, inextricably linked to the Champions League and radically changed by the war, as well as the “Invest in Ukraine” campaign.