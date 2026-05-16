Interview with Parma CEO Federico Cherubini: «Parma’s vision under Krause, the European dream, why we chose Cuesta and how Chivu was appointed. My Juventus years and the capital gains case: an open wound»

Federico Cherubini has served as chief executive officer of Parma since January 2025, following a long executive career built almost entirely at Juventus, where he held several roles before becoming sporting director of the first team. A profile shaped across every area of football — from youth development to player loans, including the Next Gen project — with managerial experience developed well before top-level football, through work and early roles in the Lega Pro. At Parma, Cherubini arrived during a delicate yet crucial phase for the club. A side with a rich history, Parma is the fourth Italian club for European trophies won, behind Milan (18), Juventus (11) and Inter (9), having lifted a Cup Winners’ Cup, a UEFA Cup and a UEFA Super Cup. Golden years that also brought three Coppa Italia titles and an Italian Super Cup, before difficult seasons followed, including bankruptcy and a restart from Serie D, ahead of the club’s takeover by Kyle Krause in 2020. Since returning to Serie A and consolidating its place in the top flight, Parma under the American businessman has been working to build a sustainable model capable of combining sporting ambition, youth development and financial sustainability, with player trading as a central — though not exclusive — pillar. A long-term project aimed at strengthening ties with the local area, from Parma Legends to the club museum, while enhancing the Stadio Tardini and growing the commercial strength of the brand. In this interview with Calcio e Finanza, conducted from inside the club museum at the stadium, Cherubini discusses Parma’s strategic vision, the relationship with its American ownership, the club’s sporting and managerial goals, infrastructure and sustainability, as well as the major issues facing Italian football: from FIGC reforms and youth development to the question of reserve teams, the development of Italian talent and the increasingly international future of the football system.

The journey from Foligno to Parma via Juventus Question. How did your executive career begin, from playing football at Foligno to joining Juventus? Answer. «I played up to Serie C, then continued in the amateur divisions while working. At 34, I was offered the opportunity to become general manager of Foligno after the club had just been promoted to Serie C: I left my job because I felt it was the right path for me. Seven years later, I joined Juventus, where I held several positions — from player loans to the youth sector and the reserve team project — before working alongside and eventually succeeding Paratici in the sporting department». Q. From Juventus to Parma: what changes between being sporting director at the Bianconeri and CEO at the Gialloblù? A. «At Juventus, the sporting director role was more focused on the technical side. But I have always liked having a broader view of the club, something I had already developed as general manager in Lega Pro. At Parma, as chief executive officer, I have gone back to expanding the scope of my responsibilities». Q. What did you find when you first arrived at Parma, and what are the main differences compared to Juventus? A. «From day one at Parma, I could feel the importance of this club. It is true that the dimensions are different, but we are still talking about football: here, you strongly feel both the legacy of this club’s glorious past and what the future could become. With this ownership, I believe the conditions are there to create some great stories in the years ahead». Q. A story that also involves projects such as Parma Legends. A. «In these fifteen months, one of the things I am most proud of is that we brought the Parma Legends project back into the club. Our head coach Nevio Scala is involved, along with many champions who played here in the past. Just a few days ago, a club delegation visited Nevio Scala at his estate, and together they called Tino Asprilla to invite him to join soon. It is an important project because, beyond celebrating the club’s golden years, these figures are living proof of a special bond: whenever they are together, it feels as though time has stood still».

The added value of the Krause ownership Q. What is the added value of the Krause ownership for Parma? A. «It is a family, and I believe that is an important aspect. In a football landscape where the traditional family ownerships of the 1990s are becoming increasingly rare, it has been fundamental for a city like Parma to find an ownership — a family — willing to make such significant investments. They took over the club from a group of local Parma entrepreneurs who had done an extraordinary job because, after the bankruptcy, they led the club back up the pyramid, but at some point that mission had come to an end. It was necessary to find someone else, almost like a relay, and had that handover not happened, we do not know what might have followed». Q. Investment has certainly not been lacking: it is estimated that the Krause family has spent around €500 million. A. «Yes, Krause has given Parma the opportunity to remain at a certain level. The journey has undoubtedly been difficult because, shortly after buying the club, we suffered relegation in the first season, and the three years in Serie B were tough. Today, after returning to Serie A and securing survival last season, we have managed to rebalance the books — mainly through player trading — bringing the club close to break-even». Q. It is an American ownership, but one built around a family: what difference does that make? A. «I remember something he told me when we first met before I joined Parma: he imagined his grandson one day becoming Parma president. That says a lot — this was never a speculative or short-term investment, but rather a long-term vision for developing Parma. He first arrived in Italy through the wine business (acquiring, among others, historic wineries such as Enrico Serafino and Vietti, editor’s note), and then bought the club. He loves Italy, feels very much at home in Parma, and whenever he comes here, the days are incredibly intense. I think that is the real strength: having a family at the helm of the club». Q. You mentioned break-even. After years of losses, Parma came close to balancing the books in the financial statements as of 31 December 2025. How decisive is player trading? A. «It is clear that this year’s strong financial result — and hopefully next year’s as well — depends heavily on player trading. I am very proud that the work of the entire team has helped improve both ordinary revenues and ordinary costs. It is true that we generated significant income from player sales, but if that had come alongside worsening operational costs, the picture would have been very different. Instead, we reduced costs and increased operating revenues: that shows there is attention across every area». Q. How difficult will it be to maintain financial balance in 2026 as well? A. «We will see what happens this summer. To get close to this year’s results, player trading will once again be important, but it is unrealistic to think we can recover €40–50 million through ordinary revenues alone. We do not control the main source of revenue for football clubs, which is television rights. Commercially, we are exploring new revenue streams, but it is not easy. At the moment, player trading remains a decisive driver». Q. You mentioned commercial strategies: what direction are you taking? A. «We have a commercial plan — I would not call it aggressive, but we are trying to reposition ourselves, also thanks to the arrival of Danilo Sciò, our Chief Revenue Officer. An extraordinary job has always been done here, closely linked to Parma’s rebirth. Now we need to evolve that project, bringing Parma closer to international brands and expanding beyond a purely local dimension. We must find ways to maximise the unique strengths of this region. We have globally recognised brands and territorial identity that naturally align with Parma’s history». The club museum and beyond: Parma’s connection with its territory Q. How important is the connection with the local area in Parma’s project? I am thinking of the museum where we are speaking and the relationship with the city. A. «This museum struck me because of the amount of history and the number of major trophies on display. There was already a project bringing schools here, and we added the idea of opening the museum on matchdays with a hospitality concept, giving people the opportunity to enjoy a truly different experience. This season, we also introduced a protocol to welcome visiting executives. Since this kind of tradition is often missing in Italy, we created a brief ceremonial moment where we bring the visiting directors here: some executives from other clubs had no idea just how much history Parma has». Q. That connection with the territory also seems reflected in a different atmosphere compared to other football cities. A. «The atmosphere at the Tardini has, at times, been a real added value, and I am convinced it will continue to be in the future. It is not a place where pressure turns negative. My first match here last season was against Lecce, and there was a protest, but it was entirely civil. The city is known for its civility, and I think that is a positive thing because it allows coaches, executives and young players to work in the right environment». Q. Can the Tardini increasingly become a place for relationships and representation for the city and province? A. «We are starting to move in that direction, and the museum space also serves that purpose. The stadium is historic, but we have managed to create hospitality areas that were not originally planned. We now have several of them, and there is an ongoing process with the club’s goal of creating a more functional and modern stadium». Q. Is the idea of a new stadium still on the table? A. «We will see under what conditions and timeline, but there is certainly an objective to improve the infrastructure here, meaning to remain at the Tardini. When thinking in terms of revenues, it is clear that if we want figures that can truly impact the club, we also need to look beyond football».

Parma’s ambitions on and off the pitch Q. Looking at matters on the pitch: what are Parma’s objectives? A. «I believe Krause’s ambition is the same as everyone’s: one day returning to European competition. Since my arrival, we have focused heavily on two themes — one perhaps overused, sustainability, and the other competitiveness. Keeping the two together is not always easy. Today, we have consolidated our place in Serie A with a second consecutive survival, but now we must add ambition to the equation. We cannot begin every season saying our only objective is to stay in Serie A. We have made progress, and we must also aspire to something more important, fully aware of how difficult that is and of the fact that, structurally, we will have to sell players — sometimes even against our own wishes — because that is the reality of the market». Q. This is a particularly relevant issue for provincial clubs: how do you balance sporting ambition with financial sustainability, especially for a club that has to deal with the realities of the transfer market? A. «We belong to a group of clubs in Italy and Europe that sit below a tier of highly aggressive market players. When those clubs come in with offers for our players, it becomes difficult to stop them. Fans often need to understand that we are not alone in making decisions. Of course, contracts might allow us to say, “you are staying”, but we want players who arrive at training with a smile and the pride of wearing the Parma shirt. We need to accept that some players will stay here and become part of the club’s history for a long time, while others may only stay six months, or one or two years, but will still leave their mark before moving on. Naturally, age and position make certain players more marketable than others. I see our project as somewhat similar to Udinese’s, among others, but those are the kinds of models we should draw inspiration from while still finding our own path». The strategy behind appointing Chivu and Cuesta Q. In recent years, your path has involved appointing young coaches such as Cristian Chivu first and Carlos Cuesta afterwards. What is behind those two decisions? A. «There is a common denominator: in my vision, the club will always come before everything else. In that sense, giving opportunities to young coaches strengthens the relationship between the club and the manager. I saw in both Chivu and Cuesta a willingness to engage with the club. We all work for the same institution, and sometimes different dynamics are not healthy. The coach is undoubtedly one of the most important figures at the club, but the club itself must always be more important. That does not mean Parma will only ever appoint inexperienced coaches, but this has certainly been an added value: both Chivu and Cuesta worked in great synergy with everyone at the club and repaid us with important results». Q. What did Beppe Marotta tell you when Inter chose Chivu? A. «At the time, there was maximum fairness and transparency from both Chivu and Inter in the way they approached us. Technically, he was a free coach because we still had an option to exercise. In those days, we felt it was right to sit down with him and understand whether the same spirit we had seen in February was still there in May, so we chose not to trigger the option simply to avoid creating a bond that would then need to be broken. Then the Inter opportunity emerged, and everything happened very naturally». Q. It is not just about coaches and players — you are also building a young executive structure. Is that a strategic decision? A. «We are moving in a very clear direction: Cuesta, the sporting director, many other executives and staff members. We are working on this concept of youth across the board, not just on the pitch. The ownership group is used to evaluating merit rather than age. I already knew Cuesta, but what stands out is not his birth certificate — it is the fact he has outstanding qualities». The future of Italian football between FIGC elections and systemic reform Q. Moving to broader issues. On 22 June, elections will be held for the new FIGC president. Why does Parma support Giovanni Malagò’s candidacy? A. «Our position is to support Malagò because we felt it was more important for Serie A to present a united front, and Malagò is the figure who has best represented that unity, with the backing of 19 clubs (the only club against is Claudio Lotito’s Lazio, editor’s note). Beyond the individual — who in this case is someone of extremely high calibre — regardless of who becomes federation president, it will be essential to finally implement the reforms the system desperately needs». Q. What kind of federation do you envision for the future of Italian football? A. «If I think about the federation, I imagine one that changes its skin — in the sense of becoming more structured and organised like a club, more operational. I understand that the federation has a largely political component. The national team is only the tip of the iceberg: underneath are millions of registered players and hundreds of thousands of children beginning their football journeys. That pyramid should be organised differently. The federation has its responsibilities as the governing body of Italian football, but clubs also have responsibilities because they carry out the day-to-day work». Q. What are the most urgent reforms the system should address? A. «Before asking for intervention, we need — for the first time — to give the impression of being a united system, thinking with a systemic vision. There are many tools and potential advantages, from tax incentives to the issue of betting, but we should finally see a system that acts as one. Looking, for example, at the weight distribution in Italian football and the FIGC presidential elections, I think Serie A is somewhat penalised considering it is the engine of Italian football. If we want to discuss voting power, it would be right to do so — but only after first reasoning as a system».